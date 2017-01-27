Police nabs three-member dacoit gang in Lahore

LAHORE: A three-member dacoit gang involved in more than 40 thefts was arrested in the wee hours of Friday, claimed SHO Garhi Shahu.

Police said that two suspects including a ringleader of Tari gang were arrested in a raid conducted on a tip-off, further adding that weapons, looted money and mobile phones were recovered from them.

Earlier, in Sept 2016, Police unearthed a 12-member dacoit group and arrested four of its members from Karachi’s West zone. SSP West Pir Mohammad Shah said that police recovered six kilogrammes of gold, 210 mobile phones and 50 tablets from the gang’s possession.

0



0





