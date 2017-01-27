FIA arrests two suspected fraudsters in Lahore

LAHORE: Federal Investigative Agency arrested two suspected fraudsters on Friday after raids in different parts of Punjab.

According to FIA authorities, a district coordinator riba free technology Zahid Iqbal was arrested on the charge of fraud, authorities informed that he cheated people by taking money from them on the false promise of high-post government and private sector jobs, on the same charge a man from Toba Tek Singh was arrested, who committed fraud of Rs 885,000.

Human smuggler arrested

A human smuggler, Tanveer, was also arrested from a hotel in Faisalabad. Four Pakistani passports and a scanned Canadian visa sticker were recovered from him.

