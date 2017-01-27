Afridi to inaugurate renovated building of KU Mass Comm Department

Related Stories Afridi’s charity signs treaty with UAE for release of Pakistani prisoners

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi will be inaugurating the renovated building of the Department of Mass Communication, University of Karachi.

The inauguration ceremony will be held on 30th January 2017 at 12:30 PM, said a statement on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside over the ceremony. Shahid Afridi, who is chairman of his charity Shahid Afridi Foundation, will be the chief guest.

0



0





