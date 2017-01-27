Azhar Ali suspended for one match for slow over rate

Related Stories Azhar likely to be removed as ODI captain, Sarfraz favourite to take over

Pakistan ODI captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one match by the ICC for his team’s slow over rate during the fifth ODI against Australia in Adelaide on Sunday.

Azhar will miss Pakistan's next ODI during tour of West Indies in April.

The skipper was also fined 40% of his match fee, while the rest of the players were fined 20%, after Pakistan were found to be two overs short of their target (once time allowances were taken into consideration).

Azhar faces uncertainty over his captaincy following Pakistan’s 4-1 loss in the five-match ODI series against Australia. According to reports, the Pakistan Cricket Board is now “seriously considering” to remove Azhar from the post of team’s captain and name wicket-keeper batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed as his successor.

0



0





