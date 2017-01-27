Trump administration debates declaring Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist group

WASHINGTON: A debate is under way in the Trump administration about whether the United States should declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organisation and subject it to US sanctions, according to U.S. officials and people close to President Donald Trump's transition team.

A faction led by Michael Flynn, Trump's national security adviser, wants to add Muslim Brotherhood to the state and treasury departments lists of foreign terrorist organisations, the sources said.

"I know it has been discussed. I'm in favour of it," said a Trump transition adviser, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the issue.

The adviser added Flynn's team discussed adding the group to the US list of terrorist groups, but said it was ultimately unclear when or even if the administration would ultimately go ahead with such a move.

According to officials and people close to Trump's entourage, other Trump advisers, as well as many veteran national security, diplomatic, law-enforcement and intelligence officials argue Muslim Brotherhood has evolved peacefully in some countries.

They worry that a US move to designate the entire Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist group would complicate relations with Turkey, a key American ally in the fight against Islamic State, and where the Islamist-rooted AKP party, that dominates the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is in power. Tunisia's Islamist party, Ennahda, has also participated in democratic elections.

The Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, the country's oldest Islamist movement, was designated as a terrorist organisation in the country in 2013.

It is not clear which faction within the US administration has the upper hand. Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Mario Diaz-Balart introduced a legislation this month to add Muslim Brotherhood to the terrorists list.

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

