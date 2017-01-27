Print Story
This pleasant exchange between SRK, KJo is bound to make your day

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Twitter conversations between stars are rare, but when they do happen, fans get their necessary dose of happiness for the day.

 

 

 

Late Thursday night, Bollywood director Karan Johar watched his peer and mentor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest flick Raees, which co-stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.

The Twitter tête-à-tête between the two Indian celebs was adorable, and left admirers wondering what’s coming next.

 

 

In line with his signature smart responses, B-world’s romance king responded to Johar’s praise by suggesting the latter also direct an action film now. Shah Rukh Khan also offered a possible title "Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai," based on the Johar’s directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

 

 

 

When KJo cheekily asked SRK to “ghost direct” the imaginary movie, the latter retorted by saying he has directed each of the former’s scenes, “where [he runs] furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!!”

 

