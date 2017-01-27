This pleasant exchange between SRK, KJo is bound to make your day

Twitter conversations between stars are rare, but when they do happen, fans get their necessary dose of happiness for the day.
And....#RAEES has been watched and LOVED! Full on paisa vasool SUPERHIT!!! @iamsrk iamsrk nails the part to perfection! He's smouldering!!!— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 25, 2017
Congratulations Bhai!! @iamsrk ....you are just amazing in the film!! Congratulations team #raees @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @rahuldholakia— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 25, 2017
Late Thursday night, Bollywood director Karan Johar watched his peer and mentor Shah Rukh Khan’s latest flick Raees, which co-stars Pakistani actress Mahira Khan.
The Twitter tête-à-tête between the two Indian celebs was adorable, and left admirers wondering what’s coming next.
Now u should also make an intense action film. U have it in u. Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai. https://t.co/KbJbdgycQS— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017
In line with his signature smart responses, B-world’s romance king responded to Johar’s praise by suggesting the latter also direct an action film now. Shah Rukh Khan also offered a possible title "Dishoom Dishoom Hota Hai," based on the Johar’s directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
Uh.....if you promise to ghost direct it! Am on!!!!! https://t.co/wJD5246CFp— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 26, 2017
I have always directed ur action scenes. Every scene where I run furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!! https://t.co/T6vgITRlFw— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 26, 2017
When KJo cheekily asked SRK to “ghost direct” the imaginary movie, the latter retorted by saying he has directed each of the former’s scenes, “where [he runs] furiously after the ladies and hold their hand!!”
Haha!! That's true and it's time to tell everyone you directed the basketball