Babar Azam going to Brisbane for bowling action test

22-year-old former under-19 captain, Mohammad Babar Azam will be travelling from Adelaide to Brisbane to have his bowling action tested.

According to team management, Babar who is yet to bowl in international cricket is going to Brisbane for the test so he is at the disposal of the team for bowling in the future.

Babar Azam scored 282 runs against Australia in five ODI matchers with a century in the last match at Adelaide. The batsman failed to perform during the Test series down under, only scoring 68 runs.

Azam completed 1,000 ODI runs in his 21st match and joined the fastest 1,000 ODI club alongside greats such as Sir Vivian Richards from West Indies, England’s Kevin Pietersen and Jonathan Trott and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock.

0



0





