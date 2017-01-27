Marvel’s 'America' cover honours Beyoncé’s Lemonade, promotes acceptance

Marvel has revealed the cover of its latest comic-book series America, and it is just amazing.

Featuring the queer Latino female superhero standing confidently against a graffiti-ed wall, sporting a large white Uncle Sam hat, and accompanied by Captain Marvel and Monica Rambeau, the fantastic cover has hit two birds with one stone.

It honours pop music queen Beyoncé’s most recent album Lemonade, as well as preaches the key issue of expanding acceptance towards people of colour (POC) and non-heterosexuals. The cover was illustrated by Joe Quinones.

In this regard, Quinones in an interview to Entertainment Weekly commented, “America is a comic that is all about representation, feminism and fighting for what’s right. America Chavez hits hard, looks fabulous, and makes no apologies along the way. I could think of no better parallel than Beyoncé.”

The series chronicles the life of America Chavez, a queer Latino female superhero with the ability to fly and superhuman strength and resilience, who travels "through different dimensions to attend class and make time for a personal life."

Marvel has been doing quite some rounds lately, considering its TV series, such as Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and Legion, focus on very major, but less-talked-about issues. Its latest and future films – Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Thor: Ragnarok – are also expected to make records.

However, the comics have been even more driven in this goal. Last year, Marvel launched Madaya Mom, which is a Syrian mother’s tale while she’s trapped in blockaded town. It is available to read online for free.

The solo series on America Chavez was announced late 2016, slated for release in March 2017. Chavez takes over as the newest manifestation of Miss America in the comic-books, which will be penned by Young Avengers author Gabby Rivera.

It is noteworthy that the Beyoncé-themed version will be available to fans two months later, in April.

