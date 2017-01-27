No one serious in eradicating corruption, claims Nisar

Related Stories Chaudhry Nisar responds to statements against him by PPP leaders

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday claimed that no one is serious in eradicating corruption from the country and it is merely a slogan.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the minister said Pakistan's future is not associated with sit-ins or foul language.

"Whichever nation made progress, its decisions were made in court or parliament, rather than in streets," Nisar said. "But, a wrong trend has been set in the country."

"Unfortunately, it is difficult in Pakistan to do the right thing, while doing wrong is easier," he rued.

0



0





