Print Story
X

No one serious in eradicating corruption, claims Nisar

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
No one serious in eradicating corruption, claims Nisar

Related Stories

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan Friday claimed that no one is serious in eradicating corruption from the country and it is merely a slogan.

Speaking at a ceremony here, the minister said Pakistan's future is not associated with sit-ins or foul language.

"Whichever nation made progress, its decisions were made in court or parliament, rather than in streets," Nisar said. "But, a wrong trend has been set in the country."

"Unfortunately, it is difficult in Pakistan to do the right thing, while doing wrong is easier," he rued.

No one serious in eradicating corruption, claims Nisar was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to No One, Serious, Eradicating, Corruption, Claims, Nisar, Sit-ins, Foul Language, Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar, Islamabad. Permanent link to the news story "No one serious in eradicating corruption, claims Nisar" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128945-No-one-serious-in-eradicating-corruption-claims-Nisar.

GEO TV NETWORK