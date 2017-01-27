Inzamam says major changes required in Pakistan team

LAHORE: Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq without naming anyone has called for major changes in the Pakistan cricket team.

Inzamam said in his opinion there should be one captain for all three formats of the game (Test, ODI, T20).

“I gave the team which was asked for. I listen to the coach and captain,” Inzamam said.

The chief selector also responded to questions regarding Mohammad Hafeez being sent to Australia. Inzamam said this decision was not made in haste.

According to Inzamam, players who perform well would be included in the team.

There has been criticism from analysts and former players over the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand and Australia.

Pakistan failed to win a single Test match against New Zealand or Australia and lost the ODI series to the Aussies 4-1.

