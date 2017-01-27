Print Story
X

Inzamam says major changes required in Pakistan team

Sohail Imran

Sports
Inzamam says major changes required in Pakistan team

Related Stories

LAHORE: Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq without naming anyone has called for major changes in the Pakistan cricket team.

Inzamam said in his opinion there should be one captain for all three formats of the game (Test, ODI, T20).

“I gave the team which was asked for. I listen to the coach and captain,” Inzamam said.

The chief selector also responded to questions regarding Mohammad Hafeez being sent to Australia. Inzamam said this decision was not made in haste. 

According to Inzamam, players who perform well would be included in the team.

There has been criticism from analysts and former players over the performance of the Pakistan cricket team in New Zealand and Australia.

Pakistan failed to win a single Test match against New Zealand or Australia and lost the ODI series to the Aussies 4-1.

Inzamam says major changes required in Pakistan team was posted in sports of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Cricket, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Cricket News, Cricket News, Geo News, Latest News, Geo News Live, Inzamam Ul Haq, Pakistan Vs Australia. Permanent link to the news story "Inzamam says major changes required in Pakistan team" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128946-Inzamam-says-major-changes-required-in-Pakistan-team.

GEO TV NETWORK