Acting AIG Karachi cleaning up the police force one step at a time

KARACHI: AIG Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Sanaullah Abbasi who has the additional charge of AIG Karachi is really cleaning up the city’s police department. On Friday Abbasi ordered the end of plain clothes policemen operating at police stations across the metropolis making the uniform mandatory.

Sanaullah Abbasi issued directives to all 'special policemen' deployed at stations across Karachi to adorn their uniform when performing duties.

Speaking to Geo News, Abbasi explained that special police personnel deployed at police stations across the metropolis were tasked with monitoring and gathering intelligence in their respective station’s jurisdiction.

While this sort of deployment dates back many years, most police personnel deployed on such duties were found to be involved in aiding and abetting criminal elements and activities.

Abbasi added, that after completing a detailed investigation of the matter he has been forced to take such an extreme decision, but added that once these policemen adorn uniforms and return to normal duty the strength and overall performance of police stations across Karachi will improve.

