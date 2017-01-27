Karachi bridges new favourite spot of street criminals

KARACHI: Apart from the various ‘hotspots’, bridges have become a favourite spot for criminals to carry out robberies and street crime.

Since no CCTV cameras are installed on bridges, criminals rob unsuspecting people of mobiles and cash with impunity.

Moreover, absence of police patrol on bridges due to differences over jurisdiction merely serve to encourage these criminals.

Earlier this month, the Citizen Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) identified 60 areas of the city where citizens are at a risk of mugging and other street crimes.

The high-risk areas include NIPA Chowrangi, Hassan Square, Sakhi Hassan, Aisha Manzil, Tariq Road, Bahadurabad, Do Darya, PIDC, Clifton, and Defence.

In addition, police announced a grand operation with the assistance of the paramilitary force against street criminals.

