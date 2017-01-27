Print Story
X

Trump and May renew ´most special´ US-Britain bond

GNGEO NEWS

World
Trump and May renew ´most special´ US-Britain bond

Related Stories

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Britain´s Prime Minister Theresa May met on Friday to renew what the new US leader described as the "most special relationship" between their nations.

Trump reiterated his support for Britain´s decision to leave the European Union, declaring: "A free and independent Britain is a blessing to the world."

And both leaders said they would work to strengthen US and British commercial ties, with May hoping that a swift trade deal with Washington will mitigate the effects of Brexit.

May added that Trump had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to Britain later this year.

Trump and May renew ´most special´ US-Britain bond was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 27, 2017 and was last updated on January 27, 2017. This news story is related to Theresa May, Donald Trump, Us President, America-uk, World, World News, Geo, Geo News. Permanent link to the news story "Trump and May renew ´most special´ US-Britain bond" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/128980-Trump-and-May-renew-most-special-US-Britain-bond.

GEO TV NETWORK