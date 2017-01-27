Trump and May renew ´most special´ US-Britain bond

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Britain´s Prime Minister Theresa May met on Friday to renew what the new US leader described as the "most special relationship" between their nations.
Trump reiterated his support for Britain´s decision to leave the European Union, declaring: "A free and independent Britain is a blessing to the world."
And both leaders said they would work to strengthen US and British commercial ties, with May hoping that a swift trade deal with Washington will mitigate the effects of Brexit.
May added that Trump had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to Britain later this year.