Trump and May renew ´most special´ US-Britain bond

Related Stories British PM May calls on Trump to renew special relationship

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump and Britain´s Prime Minister Theresa May met on Friday to renew what the new US leader described as the "most special relationship" between their nations.

Trump reiterated his support for Britain´s decision to leave the European Union, declaring: "A free and independent Britain is a blessing to the world."

And both leaders said they would work to strengthen US and British commercial ties, with May hoping that a swift trade deal with Washington will mitigate the effects of Brexit.

May added that Trump had accepted an invitation to make a state visit to Britain later this year.

0



0





