It all looks as if the world is preparing for war, says former Soviet president Gorbachev

WASHINGTON: Former Soviet Union President Gorbachev said on Thursday that the international political developments suggest that the world is preparing for war.

In an opinion piece in Times Magazine, the former Soviet president stated: “Politicians and military leaders sound increasingly belligerent and defense doctrines more dangerous. Commentators and TV personalities are joining the bellicose chorus. It all looks as if the world is preparing for war."

He added that the most pressing challenge the world today face is reversing the "militarization of politics."

Critising the expanding global military budget, he said: "While state budgets are struggling to fund people's essential social needs, military spending is growing. Money is easily found for sophisticated weapons whose destructive power is comparable to that of the weapons of mass destruction."

