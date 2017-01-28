Suspect gun down in a shootout: Karachi Police

Related Stories Five suspected terrorists gunned down in DG Khan: CTD

KARACHI: At least one suspect was gunned down by Counter Terrorism Department near Bagh, Korangi on early Saturday morning.

According to police, a suspect, Waseem, wanted in a number of criminal cases was killed in a shootout.

Meanwhile, rescue sources informed that one person was reportedly injured due to bullet wound at Malir Halt; from Lyari and Quaidabad as many as three suspects were taken into custody.

Sanam Abbasi case

Police have registered a case against four suspects on the accusation of a singer, Sanam Abbasi. Authorities have claimed that one of the suspects is in custody, while the other three have taken bail.

Abbasi has announced to take her case back if the suspects apologise to her, she claimed that the suspects assaulted her on a minor argument and issued death threats.

