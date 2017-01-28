Three houses robbed in Karachi

KARACHI: Burglars robbed three houses at Tipu Sultan Road early Saturday morning.

Police said six burglars broke into a house, held the family hostage and looted jewelry and other valuables. After this with the help of a ladder they entered another house in the neighbourhood, looted them and fled.

A member of the house told Geo News, that the burglars entered through a window in the bedroom. "They tied me up. And then went to his tenant's portion. They held all the members of the house hostage on the first floor, while they robbed valuables," he said.

A report for the incident has been registered and investigation is underway.

