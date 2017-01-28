LAHORE: Pay scales for Punjab Chief Secretary and Police Inspector General have witnessed a record increase.
An increase of Rs 400,000 has been attributed to the Punjab Chief secretary, while Rs 375,000 has been attributed to the Punjab Police IG.
According to a notification issued on Friday, the increase in pay that has come into effect from January 26, 2017, has been placed under the ‘superior executive allowance’ head.
After the new allowance, salaries for the two bureaucratic positions will exceed Rs 500,000 a month.
Record increase in salaries for Punjab Chief Secretary, Police IG was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on January 28, 2017 and was last updated on January 28, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Latest Geo News, Latest Pakistan News, Police Ig, Punjab Chief Secretary, Salary Increase For Police, Police Pay Increase. Permanent link to the news story "Record increase in salaries for Punjab Chief Secretary, Police IG" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129020-Record-increase-in-salaries-for-Punjab-Chief-Secretary-Police-IG
.