Record increase in salaries for Punjab Chief Secretary, Police IG

LAHORE: Pay scales for Punjab Chief Secretary and Police Inspector General have witnessed a record increase.

An increase of Rs 400,000 has been attributed to the Punjab Chief secretary, while Rs 375,000 has been attributed to the Punjab Police IG.

According to a notification issued on Friday, the increase in pay that has come into effect from January 26, 2017, has been placed under the ‘superior executive allowance’ head.

After the new allowance, salaries for the two bureaucratic positions will exceed Rs 500,000 a month.

