Missing blogger Salman Haider returns home

ISLAMABAD: Missing blogger Salman Haider returned home late Friday night, police sources confirmed.

Salman Haider who is also known as a poet, human rights activist and professor at the Fatima Jinnah University, had gone missing from the federal capital on the night of January 6.

According to family members, Salman was with friends in the Bani gala area and called his wife to tell her that he would be back home by 8pm. His wife called him to check when he did not return by 10pm and his phone was switched off. His wife later received a text message from Salman's phone saying his car should be taken from Koral Chowk.

A First Information Report for Salman's kidnapping was registered at the Lohi Ber police station by his brother, Zeeshan Haider, under Section 365 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rights' activists had staged several protests across the country demanding his recovery.

