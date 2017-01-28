Man throws daughters in open drain, kills one

NAROWAL: A man threw two of his daughters in an open drain, killing one of them on Saturday.
Locals were able to save 12-year-old Zainab, while eight-year-old Maryam died of intense cold.
Police arrested accused Amjad and an investigation is underway.
