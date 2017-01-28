WATCH: SRK takes break from Raees promos, dances to chammak challo with fans

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is extremely popular among his fans.

SRK fans are not only crazy for his superb acting but also due to his kind gestures and great sense of humour Shah Rukh Khan with his humble nature always makes his fans comfortable and at ease.

Bollywood Baadshah has been quite busy with the promotions of his latest movie Raees which has not only beat ‘Kaabil’ but also hit INR 50 crore mark in its first three days. But, it seems like The Don has finally decided to take a little break from promotions and to have some fun with his fans.

Shah Rukh Khan was recently spotted at the 'International Customs Day' event in Mumbai where he not only had a great time with his female fans but also had some ‘dance time’ on his famous Ra.ONE song ‘Chammak Challo’. SRK’s fans were not only amused by his grooviest moves but also seemed quite excited by them.

Check the video:

Shah Rukh Khan Dancing With Fans To The Tune Of Chammak Challo at The International Customs Day Event in Mumbai Yesterday #shahrukhkhan #kingoftragedy #kingkhan #bollywoodbadshah #kingofromance #srk #kingofhearts #internationalcustomsday A video posted by SRK Universe Bangladesh (@srkuniversebangladesh) on Jan 27, 2017 at 9:01pm PST

