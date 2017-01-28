Blog: Nusrat Seher Abbasi did women a disservice by forgiving Pitafi

A few years ago, some friends returning from a visit to Sufi shrines in Sindh brought back four ajraks (Sindhi chadors) as gifts. They were beautiful but heavy to use as dupattas. I thought about draping them on my bed sheets or having them stitched into a suit. I hadn’t as yet figured out their intended purpose, until the day I watched the Nusrat Sehar Abbasi incident on TV. What lay folded neatly in my cupboard was a symbol of respect.

On Jan. 20, the parliament was a chaotic mess. In our patriarchal society, male parliamentarians consider it against their ‘honor’ to answer questions posed by their female colleagues. Pakistan Peoples Party's Pitafi probably felt the same. Unable to stand up to the scrutiny, he lashed out in the only way he knew how by lobbing insolent sexual innuendoes against a colleague. The reaction from other male members and seasoned politicians was no less shocking. Cameras even caught Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah smirking in a corner. Troublingly, the speaker was right there, witnessing the demise of parliamentary language and decorum.

I would have to agree with Nusrat Sehar Abbasi for protesting. She, after all, had her honour to protect. Abbasi threatened self-immolation if Pitafi was not sacked. A sitting parliamentarian had to threaten to burn herself within the walls of the assembly to get justice for sexual harassment. Let’s pause for a minute and reflect on this. And let's also give some thought to the poor women in Pitafi’s constituency. What would they have to do to be heard?

Many women expressed solidarity with Abbasi, until she forgave her tormentor. The female parliamentarian said she was ready to settle the matter after Pitafi draped a chador over her and gave her the respect of a sister. Let’s not forget that this is the same sister he had earlier invited to his chamber for a ‘satisfactory reply.’ There is something eerily disturbing about this logic.

At a press conference held later, she further justified forgiving the aggressor since the chador carried great significance in the Sindhi culture. She, however, also indicated that there could have been repercussions had she rejected the chador. I for one would like to know what those repercussions would have been?

The Pakistan Peoples Party proudly boasted of its liberal, progressive credentials. Yet, when push comes to shove these values go right out of the window. In our warped society, it seems only sisters, mothers and daughters deserve respect. The party probably believes that this sense of siblinghood would resonate well with its voters. And maybe it does, but that does not make it right.

The loopholes in the women harassment bill, passed with great enthusiasm by this very Sindh Assembly, seem all the more apparent on Jan. 20. There is no suo moto option, there is no need for a further investigation, or further action if the victim decides to withdraw her complaint. How long will Pakistani women forgive and forget the men who target them?

