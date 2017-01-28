Won't let Imran dictate when people voted Nawaz to power, says Rafique

Related Stories Imran calls on Rafique to step down over Lodhran train crash

SIALKOT: Minister of Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique Saturday said that Imran Khan will not be allowed to dictate given the people voted Nawaz Sharif to power in the country.

Speaking at PML-N workers convention here, Saad Rafique recalled when his party came into power the entire country was plunged into darkness due to power shortfall, while institutions were on the verge of devastation.

"We had promised to eradicate terrorism and load shedding from the country and not make a compromise on Pakistan's dignity," he said. "We had also vowed to bring foreign investment, but the moment we started working it irked opponents."

"It was a little over a year since we came into power that they gathered 15 to 20 thousand armed masses in the capital," the minister recounted the Dharna days, adding that had the government confronted them then it would have led to a civil war in the country.

"We locked up our own workers fearing this."

"We tolerated foul language of those who had no role in founding the country. When we were imprisoned during dictatorial regimes, they used to wander across the world."

"Then another group joined them and a man directed his workers to dig up graves in Islamabad, standing atop his container," he said, in a clear reference to PAT chief Tahirul Qadri.

Drawing attention of his opponents, Rafique said people have not yet forgotten, that were you breaking into the Parliament House.

"A drama was staged and an umpire was being anxiously awaited, who would raise his finger," he recalled, shaming rivals.

He noted: "In 1970, majority was not allowed to rule despite the fact that it had won election, which resulted in breaking of the country. Now the same action is being replayed that minority wants to dominate majority."

"This will not happen!" he asserted, saying the PTI chief cannot dictate given the people voted in favour of Nawaz Sharif. "A single-seater stands up and starts cursing, we won't allow this."

He slammed opponents saying the ones who have got nothing are pushed forth to stage a drama.

