Imran picks up long-left cricket bat in support of Peshawar Zalmi

KARACHI: Former captain of Pakistan cricket team Imran Khan Saturday picked up the bat to support Pakistan Super League team Peshawar Zalmi ahead of its second edition.

Photographs shared by Peshawar Zalmi's management show Imran Khan posing with the bat on the sidelines of kit-distribution ceremony for U19 cricketers at Hayatabad Stadium, along with the KP Chief Minister Parvez Khattak.

Former captain and flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi and owner of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi were also present here on the occasion.

The KP CM also announced to handover the Hayatabad Stadium to Peshawar Zalmi management for development of local talent in the region.

"In a major development, KP government and legendary Pakistan cricket captain Imran Khan have decided to collaborate for the growth of cricket in the region," said a spokesman for Zalmi franchise.

"Peshawar Zalmi has been handed over the Hayatabad Stadium, where they will own and develop the venue for promotion of local talent," the statement added.

The spokesman further said that former captain Imran Khan has expressed his satisfaction with Zalmi's efforts of developing cricket and cricketers in the region.

"He has offered his and KP government's support in promoting the game further," the spokesman said.

"Zalmi management thanks and offers their gratitude to the KPK government for the gesture."

"This gesture has raised our hopes and aspirations further and we will continue to support the region in cricketing endeavours with renewed spirit, commitment and vigour," said Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi team.

