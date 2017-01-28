James Franklin looking forward to entertaining Lahore Qalandars' fan during the PSL 2017

Karachi: Lahore Qalandar’s kiwi all-rounder James Franklin is anxiously waiting to be part of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which starts in Dubai from February 9th.

In an exclusive video message shared with Geo.tv, 36-year old Franklin said from "freezing cold Lord’s” that he’s looking forward to getting out to Dubai to play his part in the second edition of PSL.

“Really looking forward to getting to Dubai and being part of PSL for the first time. Looking forward to seeing you all out there in a couple of weeks in the warm sunshine,” Franklin said in a video message recorded at the Lord’s Cricket stadium.

The New Zealander with experience 38 T20Is thanked fans and supporters of Lahore Qalandar's for their messages.

“I want to thank you, everyone for all the messages, obviously it made me deeply involved with Lahore Qalandar's,” he said.

“Can’t wait to get it starting. Look forward to more support during PSL,” Franklin said to his fans in Pakistan in general and in Lahore in particular.

36-year-old James Franklin has represented New Zealand in 31 Tests, 110 ODIs and 38 T20Is and has also represented teams like Mumbai Indians, Guyana Amazon Warriors, Adelaide Strikers, Barbados Tridents, Essex, Glamorgan, Gloucestershire, Wellington and Middlesex in T20 leagues and other domestic competition between 2001 and 2016.

