Giles Clarke, Shehbaz discuss revival of int'l cricket in Pakistan

LAHORE: President of England and Wales Cricket Board Giles Clarke on Saturday called on Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore, where the two figures discussed revival of international cricket in Pakistan.

On the occasion, Giles Clarke said the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Shehbaz Sharif had taken exemplary steps for the protection of life and property of people.

He said effective efforts would be continued to revive international cricket in Pakistan and it was hoped that international cricket would be revived in Pakistan soon.

Clarke expressed hopes for positive development in this regard in days to come.

"We have seen wonderful steps taken with regard to law and order in Lahore, and we are happy that Punjab government has done a wonderful job in this regard," he said.

"I am personally impressed with security arrangements."

The Punjab CM, while speaking on the occasion, said his government had taken effective steps to provide peaceful atmosphere to people of the province.

"The Safe City Project was a milestone initiative to improve the law and order situation by using latest technology," he said, adding that cricket was the most popular game of people and they will provide all sorts of security to the foreign players for the revival of international cricket in the country.

He said Pakistani nation was fully committed to defeat the menace of terrorism, adding that peace has been restored in Pakistan, due to great sacrifices of thousands of precious lives.

"Due to the steps taken by the government law and order situation had been improved significantly."

Clarke, while speaking to media after his meeting with the PCB chief, said efforts were ongoing for reviving international cricket in Pakistan and Pakistani fans would soon watch their heroes playing in home grounds.

