Protest at JFK airport over Trump's refugee ban

NEW YORK: Thousands of New Yorkers went to John F. Kennedy airport Saturday evening to register protest against President Trump’s new executive order - turning back refugees and other visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The spontaneous demonstration was known to the people through social media, with activists like filmmaker Michael Moore calling out “Everybody in NYC area— head to JFK Terminal 4 NOW.”

By late afternoon, it appeared that more than 2,000 had heeded the call to protest, to the dismay of airport security struggling to keep the terminal clear for travelers.

One group chanted, “Let them in.” Another read out loud from the Emma Lazarus poem inscribed in the base of the Statue of Liberty, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free ….’’, "No ban, no wall, sanctuary for all!" and "no hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here!" while gathering outside the airport's Terminal Four arrivals section.

The protests came in response to passport holders from Arab countries being blocked on Saturday from passing through customs at US airports, while others were prevented from boarding US-bound planes.

