Print Story
X

Green card-holders will require additional screening: White House

RREUTERS

World
Green card-holders will require additional screening: White House

Related Stories

US green card-holders will require additional screening before they can return to the United States, the White House said on Saturday.

Earlier, a Department of Homeland Security official said people holding green cards, making them legal permanent US residents, were included in President Donald Trump's executive action temporarily barring people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States.

"It will bar green card-holders," Gillian Christensen, acting Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman, said in an email.

A senior White House official later sought to clarify the situation, saying green card-holders who had left the United States and wanted to return would have to visit a US embassy or consulate to undergo additional screening.

"You will be allowed to re-enter the United States pending a routine rescreening," the official said.

Green card-holders will require additional screening: White House was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Donald Trump, Green Card Holders, Muslim Ban, Permanent Us Residents, President Trump, Trump, White House Green Card Holders, Donald Trump, Trump. Permanent link to the news story "Green card-holders will require additional screening: White House" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129116-Green-card-holders-will-need-additional-screening-White-House.

GEO TV NETWORK