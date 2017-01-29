‘Get back to the US now!’ Google CEO recalls employees post-Trump ban

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has directed his employees travelling abroad to immediately return to the US, following President Donald Trump’s recently-revealed immigration policy.

Pichai noted in his memo, “It’s painful to see the personal cost of this executive order on our colleagues,” Bloomberg News reported. A Google spokeswoman said that Trump’s move “[creates] barriers to bringing great talent to the US.”

Over a 100 people in Google’s staff are currently overseas as Trump signed the immigration ban, which effectively bars immigrants from seven Muslim nations from re-entering the US. The executive order caused widespread panic around the world, especially among non-native US citizens and permanent residents (or green card-holders), and faced stormy criticism from leaders of various countries.

Comments by Google’s top executive are among many issued by peer tech industry players’ heads, who bashed Trump’s “discriminatory” policy that adversely impacts their human resources, and, in turn, businesses.

Trump on Friday approved an executive order to restrict natives of seven countries of majority Muslim population, from going to the US for a 90-day timeframe, during which the administration would decide how to make the vetting process stricter.

While the executive order has been slammed internationally for being biased and bigoted against Muslims, Trump himself is of the opinion that it will help weed out terrorism.

