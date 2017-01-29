Pak Sarzameen Party convention to start in afternoon

KARACHI: The convention of Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) will start in the afternoon in the city on Sunday.



Arrangements have been made for the event that will be held on MA Jinnah Road near Tibet Centre.



According to the traffic police, vehicles coming from Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum to Tower will be sent towards Saddar while the traffic flow from Tower will be diverted to Garden.



The PSP leaders Mustafa Kamal, Anees Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon and Dr Sagheer Ahmed among others visited the camp office Saturday night to check the arrangements.



While talking to Geo News, PSP leader Raza Haroon said the unity of people of Karachi in the convention will be a proof of the entire country’s unity.

Haroon believes the public will be rid of drama.

