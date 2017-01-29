Print Story
X

Residents burn robber alive in Karachi’s Landhi market

ZSZeeshan Shah

Pakistan
Residents burn robber alive in Karachi’s Landhi market

Related Stories

KARACHI: Residents caught a robber red-handed in Landhi’s Babar market on Sunday and burned him alive, a spokesman from Sindh Police informed.

The residents surrounded the robber and tortured him, after which they set him on fire, the spokesman said.

Separately, a firing incident in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area claimed a man’s life and injured two, including a woman.

According to the Sindh Police spokesman, weapons were recovered from the injured woman and her companion. The incident appeared to be a result of personal enmity, he added.

Residents burn robber alive in Karachi’s Landhi market was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Geo News, Geo Tv, Karachi, Landhi, Latest News Pakistan, Pakistan, Pakistan News, Police, Robber Burnt Alive. Permanent link to the news story "Residents burn robber alive in Karachi’s Landhi market" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129140-Residents-burn-robber-alive-in-Karachis-Landhi-market.

GEO TV NETWORK