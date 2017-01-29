Residents burn robber alive in Karachi’s Landhi market

KARACHI: Residents caught a robber red-handed in Landhi’s Babar market on Sunday and burned him alive, a spokesman from Sindh Police informed.

The residents surrounded the robber and tortured him, after which they set him on fire, the spokesman said.

Separately, a firing incident in Karachi’s Korangi Industrial Area claimed a man’s life and injured two, including a woman.

According to the Sindh Police spokesman, weapons were recovered from the injured woman and her companion. The incident appeared to be a result of personal enmity, he added.

0



0





