Print Story
X

Deepika, Ranveer, others slam attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Deepika, Ranveer, others slam attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Related Stories

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor – lead stars in upcoming Bollywood drama film Padmavati – have bashed the alleged attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali by voicing their shock and disappointment on Twitter.

Many in the B-world family have lashed out against the attack, condemning the violence towards Bhansali, and requesting action against the perpetrators.

 

 

 

 

Deepika expressed her sadness at what transpired at Padmavati set, and said that claims of twisting Khilji’s story are baseless. She mentioned that the film promotes “courageous and powerful woman in the purest form there is.”

 

 

 

 

Ranveer Singh, who brings emperor Alauddin Khilji to life in the movie, commented that the film’s team has been very understanding of the Rajput community’s emotions, and doesn’t intend to hurt them. He hopes that they will gather more support hereon.

 

 

 

 

 

Shahid Kapoor slammed the current state of affairs, and noted that “violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me.” The icon resented his absence from the set at the time when Bhansali was assaulted.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Among those who criticised the alarming incident were Mahesh Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra, Kabir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, and Sunidhi Chauhan.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

In addition, Farhan Akhtar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Karan Johar refrained from suppressing their anger, and verbally whipped the assailants.

 

 

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor instead appealed to Prime Minister Modi, underscoring that such incidents are “disheartening” for the artists, and just action should be taken.

Twitter soon started filling up with the hashtag #IstandbySLB, showing support for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who, according to latest reports in Indian media, has decided to go back to Mumbai and continue shooting elsewhere.

India Today stated that Bhansali was “members of a fringe outfit called Karni Sena” beat up the director for misrepresenting Khilji dynasty’s tales. Although rumours on media hinted at a romantic scene between Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) and Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh), Padmavati team and top management has declined all such allegations.

In response, Film & Television Producers Guild of India also vehemently condemned the violent attack, saying “the dastardly act of vandalism and assault […] is extremely unfortunate, deplorable, and totally unacceptable to the Indian film industry,” according to Hindustan Times.

Although the director did not file any complaints or register a case, security authorities have arrested some people with regard to this case, local media says.

Earlier, Jodhaa Akbar faced severe disapproval from the Rajput community, and was not allowed to be released in the state.

Deepika, Ranveer, others slam attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali was posted in entertainment of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 29, 2017 and was last updated on January 29, 2017. This news story is related to Bollywood, Bollywood Attack, Bollywood Celebrities, Bollywood Celebrities React, Padmavati, Rajhistan, Rajput, Sanjay Attack, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Abhishek Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Kabir Khan, Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Sunidhi Chauhan. Permanent link to the news story "Deepika, Ranveer, others slam attack on Sanjay Leela Bhansali" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129141-Deepika-Ranveer-others-in-B-world-slam-attack-on-Sanjay-Leela-Bhansali.

GEO TV NETWORK