Bollywood beauties’ weekend: Kareena, Karisma, Malaika, Alia, Sonakshi stun paparazzi

It looks like most of the Bollywood actresses have quite a busy schedule this weekend. However, it didn’t stop them from letting paparazzi photograph them to fans’ delight.

(Image courtesy: bollywoodlife.com)
(Must read: Kareena is back with a look that will make you swoon)

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed baby Taimur with husband Saif Ali Khan, has been handling her looks quite well post-pregnancy. The glittering star stepped out earlier garbed in a turquoise blue-green dress, topped with a large brown handbag and jazzy slippers. She definitely knows how to melt her admirers’ hearts.

 

 

#aboutyesterday#saturdayvibes#papped#abouttown#casualcool#beingme in my fav #jeans and #emoji#tshirt @balanciaga @gucci

A photo posted by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

 

Karisma, on the flip side, dashed everyone with a grey, emoticon-peppered tee, black shades, and a tight-strapped bag. She waved to her followers, and leaned against a corner wall for a relaxed pose.

 

(Image courtesy: thequint.com, bollywoodlife.com)
Paparazzi snapped Malaika Arora rocking gym attire, as she hurried past what looks like a hotel entrance. The striking actress flaunted a huge red bag.

 

(Image courtesy: thequint.com)
On the other hand, the gorgeous Alia Bhatt was all happy-go-lucky, wearing denim shorts and a casual white-coloured shirt, with a band on her hand that resembled a hair-tie. She dazzled photographers with a side smirk.

 

(Image courtesy: thequint.com)
Sonakshi’s stance was all set, with light make-up accompanying her light steel grey dress, and running shoes.

 

(Image courtesy: thequint.com)
(Image courtesy: thequint.com)
While Shilpa Shetty appeared geared up with a velvety-blue jacket, torn jeans, and some bangles, as she walked with her younger sister, Sunny Leone's attire included a full-sleeved black blouse and shiny white skirt.

On Thursday, Kareena paraded a new hairdo, with her honey-brown curls swept behind one shoulder, and sporting an olive green bomber jacket. The B-world beauty is expected to attend Lakme Fashion Week that starts in February 2017, which will mark her first ramp-walk after Taimur’s birth.

