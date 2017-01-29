Texas mosque destroyed in fire, cause unknown

TEXAS: A mosque in Victoria, Texas was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning.



Although the reason behind the incident has not yet been determined, the mosque has been a target of hatred in the past.

The mosque, Victoria Islamic Center, was burgled last week, with electronic devices stolen from there.



It was also vandalised in 2013, when a culprit had sprayed the mosque’s walls with hate-filled sentences.

A clerk at a convenience store reportedly spotted the flames at around 2am and called the fire department.

"It's sad to stand there and watch it collapse down, and the fire was so huge," Shahid Hashmi, the Islamic centre's president, was quoted as saying in TIME. "It looks completely destroyed."

0



0





