‘Raees’ team gears up for party with a twist to celebrate astounding success

With Raees grabbing more than INR 1.55 billion in local and international markets combined since it hit cinemas, the team has a very special party in the wraps. At the Indian box office, the film has secured over INR 750 million already.

In accordance with the movie’s storyline that focuses on how the Gujarat wine ban negatively impacted the state’s industry, leading to higher crime rates, the success celebration will notably exclude alcohol, Zee News reported.

The festivity is set to be held in Mumbai on Monday, and has already got many fans hooked on to the edge of their seats to witness the stars’ merrymaking.

In this regard, producer Ritesh Sidhwani commented, “It has been a perfect combination. It seems that all efforts have come to fruition. Hence, we want to celebrate this occasion with everyone who has been part of this journey,” according to the news outlet.

Raees opened on January 25 in Bollywood, and stars romance king Shah Rukh Khan and Pakistani glorious model-actress Mahira Khan, alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

