Watch: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan share goofy video on Twitter

Alia Bhatt always looks like the prank-loving kid, and she proves it in this new video that depicts the B-town actress simply being in her element with co-star Varun Dhawan.

As Dhawan sits pensively, decked in Holi colours and a sleeveless vest, pondering something we are not aware of, Alia Bhatt desperately tries to catch his attention. First, she pinches the actor’s earlobe.

When Alia’s first attempt turns futile, she tries once more – this time inserting her finger in Dhawan’s ear, to which the star reacts irritably.

The 23-year-old stunner flaunts a shimmering gown, coupled with straight hair adorning her shoulders.

Towards the end, they shout out a surprise: that Badrinath Ki Dulhania’s first teaser trailer will be released tomorrow. At 11 AM Indian time.

A soon-to-be-released Bollywood romcom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been produced by Karan Johar. Alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, it stars Gauhar Khan as well, and is the second iteration after Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal will be lending their voices to the film’s soundtrack.

Excitement at its peak to see Badri & Dulhania return & create their magic! 2 Days To BKD Teaser! @karanjohar @Varun_dvn @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/ppxZnUEO8J — BadrinathKiDulhania (@BKDMovie) January 28, 2017

In addition, Varun and Alia are all prepped to appear on Koffee with Karan’s next episode to promote the movie.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania is expected to hit cinemas on March 10.

