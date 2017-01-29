Imran says he will accept SC decision in Panama Leaks case

SAHIWAL: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that they will accept Supreme Court’s decision in Panama Leaks case. However, he added that the alleged corruption of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif will not be accepted.

Addressing a rally in Sahiwal, Imran Khan said that country’s biggest problem is the corruption of politicians, adding that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police was free from political pressure.

He said that instead of finding new gas reserves in the country, the government was importing gas from Qatar.

Imran Khan said that he was feeling bad about the children of Nawaz Sharif as the corruption was done by him but his children were being held accountable.

“Nawaz Sharif has been tremendously unfair to his children. He stole money himself and now his children were facing the court. I feel bad about them”, he added.

He said that the next prime minister would think twice before getting involved in corruption after the uneasy state of current prime minister.

PTI chairman said that the country’s fate would be decided in Panama Leaks case.

Imran Khan also criticized the government development projects, saying that the government was bent on purchasing expensive LNG from Qatar.

“Qatari prince sending letter to Supreme Court is Sharif’s business partner”, he alleged.

0



0





