'Hara Punjab Bhara Punjab' campaign starts in Lahore

LAHORE: Under Punjab’s Agricultural Department, ‘Hara Punjab Bhara Punjab’ campaign has been initiated from Lahore. The motive behind this campaign is to provide awareness to masses about agriculture and to streamline the importance of the field.

Provincial minister for Agriculture Naeem Akhtar Bhabha and Secretary Agriculture Captain (redt) Muhammad Mehmood are taking keen interest in the matter.

The duo said that Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif is making efforts in this regard and trying to induce restoration of subsidy on fertilizer.

The CM Punjab said to Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that maximum facilities should be given to farmers.

Under the campaign HPBP, a painting competition was held at Bank Road. Students belonging to eight educational institutes participated in the competition.

The walls of the department were adorned with paintings depicting natural life of rural areas, farmers busy in work, lush green fields, flowers and branches.

Deputy Director Agriculture Punjab Dr Mehmood said the purpose behind such competitions is to emphasise importance of the agriculture and acknowledge hard work of farmers.

The students participating in the competition were also happy and said that they felt quite elated by presenting glances from rural life.

They contended that the country has to go ahead in the field of agriculture, otherwise we will lag behind other countries in terms of progress.

0



0





