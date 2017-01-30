Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, over 100 arrested

LAHORE: Over a hundred kite flyers were arrested in a crackdown operation on Sunday by the police and as many as ninety cases were registered.

Despite a ban on kite-flying in Lahore, and crackdown operation as recent as two weeks ago, some people still persisted with making and flying kites, while disobeying the law.



Following an incident of a little girl getting injured due to kite string, SP Cantt Rana Tahir reported on a crackdown operation in Cantt Division.

In an operation lasting ten hours, the police seized around four thousand kites.

Earlier this month, IG Operations Lahore, Dr Haider Ashraf ordered a crackdown against the kite flyers. About 11 kite flyers were arrested from City Division, 17 from Cantt, 12 from Civil Lines, 4 from Saddar, 18 from Iqbal Town and 4 from Model Town. Police also seized around 500 kites, rolls and strings.

0



0





