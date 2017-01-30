Print Story
X

Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, over 100 arrested

GNGEO NEWS

Pakistan
Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, over 100 arrested
File photo

LAHORE: Over a hundred kite flyers were arrested in a crackdown operation on Sunday by the police and as many as ninety cases were registered.

Despite a ban on kite-flying in Lahore, and crackdown operation as recent as two weeks ago, some people still persisted with making and flying kites, while disobeying the law.

Following an incident of a little girl getting injured due to kite string, SP Cantt Rana Tahir reported on a crackdown operation in Cantt Division.

In an operation lasting ten hours, the police seized around four thousand kites.

Earlier this month, IG Operations Lahore, Dr Haider Ashraf ordered a crackdown against the kite flyers. About 11 kite flyers were arrested from City Division, 17 from Cantt, 12 from Civil Lines, 4 from Saddar, 18 from Iqbal Town and 4 from Model Town. Police also seized around 500 kites, rolls and strings.

Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, over 100 arrested was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to Pakistan, Pakistan News, Latest News Pakistan, Geo News, Geo Tv, Kite Ban, Lahore. Permanent link to the news story "Crackdown against kite flyers in Lahore, over 100 arrested" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129190-Crackdown-against-kite-flyers-in-Lahore-over-100-arrested.

GEO TV NETWORK