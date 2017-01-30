Case lodged against KMC officers involved in land mafia

Related Stories Land mafia bent on submerging large part of Karachi in water

KARACHI: Karachi Development Authority on Sunday filed a case against officers of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation over involvement in land mafia.

The FIR over the illegal possession of a plot was lodged at the anti-encroachment police station in North Karachi.

The case was registered against twelve, including three civil officers and up to nine personnel of land mafia were named in the FIR.

Karachi, a sprawling megapolis of over 20 million, has a history of different mafias. Among them, the land mafia had been the most dreaded one, which has grabbed vast patches of land in the city over the past years.

However, a crackdown launched in 2013 against terrorists and criminals has cleansed the city leading to considerable in crime and violence.

These mafias and other criminals, however, continue to drain the city's resources, although to a lesser extent as compared to the past.

