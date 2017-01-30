Print Story
US Senators McCain, Graham: Trump order may help recruit terrorists

World
US Sen McCain (L), Sen Graham (R) chat before President Trump arrives to speak at a congressional Republican retreat in Philadelphia, January 26, 2017. REUTERS

Republican US senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham said on Sunday that President Donald Trump's order halting arrivals of refugees and others from seven Muslim-majority countries may do more to help recruit terrorists than improve US security.

"Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorism," they said in a statement, adding that the United States should not stop green card-holders "from returning to the country they call home."

"This executive order sends a signal, intended or not, that America does not want Muslims coming into our country. That is why we fear this executive order may do more to help terrorist recruitment than improve our security," said McCain, of Arizona, and Graham, of South Carolina.

 

