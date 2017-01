KARACHI: The Supreme Court has allowed model Ayyan Ali to travel abroad.



A few days back, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had ordered the removal of Ali’s name from the Exit Control List.



The order was issued by the referee judge of SHC, Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto.



“Ayyan will leave the country to meet her ailing mother, as soon as she gets a copy of the court’s verdict,” one of her lawyers, Qadir Khan Mandokhel, had said while talking to the media at SHC.

