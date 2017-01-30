Print Story
X

Dubai airport sends back "handful of people" after Trump ban

RREUTERS

World
Dubai airport sends back

A "handful of people" have been stopped from flying to the United States from Dubai International Airport following a U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries, the airport operator's chief executive said on Monday.

"The effect has been very minimal at the moment. We don't have the exact figures but literally a handful of people have had to be looked after and repatriated to their point of origin," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told the Dubai Eye radio station in an interview on Monday.

Dubai airport, is the world's busiest for international travel and the hub for Emirates, the world's largest long-haul airline.

President Donald Trump on Friday suspended the entry of people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The decision caught airlines off guard, leading to challenges in enforcing the new rules.

Emirates said on Sunday it had to change staffing on U.S.-bound flights "to comply with the latest requirements" and earlier said that "a very small number" of its passengers had been affected by the ban.

Abu Dhabi International on Sunday directed questions on the number of passengers affected by the ban to its hub carrier Etihad Airways.

Etihad earlier said "a number of our passengers" had been affected and that it had "taken steps to ensure there will be no issues for flights departing over the coming weeks."

The airline did not provide further details.

Dubai airport sends back "handful of people" after Trump ban was posted in world of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv on January 30, 2017 and was last updated on January 30, 2017. This news story is related to World News, Trump Ban, Dubai Airport, Dubai Turns Back Passengers, No Flying To Usa, America No Go Area. Permanent link to the news story "Dubai airport sends back "handful of people" after Trump ban" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/129245-Dubai-airport-sends-back-handful-of-people-after-Trump-ban.

GEO TV NETWORK