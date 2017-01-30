Print Story
'Ishaqzaade' actress Parineeti Chopra is now on Snapchat

WDWeb Desk

'Ishaqzaade' actress Parineeti Chopra is now on Snapchat

Snapchat has been one of the most addictive apps in today’s world, and celebrities can’t keep their hands off it.

 

 

The most recent addition to the Snapchat family is Ishaqzaade actress Parineeti Chopra, and one of her first ‘stories’ features herself with her pet dog.

She snaps at ChopraParineeti, and is hooked up to the newest app.

A graduate of Manchester Business School, Parineeti, who is Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, took up a public relations consultant position at Yash Raj Films, but gave in to the acting world shortly.

Parineeti made her Bollywood debut with Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, and has worked in Shuddh Desi Romance, Hasee Toh Phasee, Daawat-e-Ishq, among others.

