PSL will bring international cricket back to Pakistan: Sethi

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Executive Committee Chairman Najam Sethi on Monday hailed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the means to bring international cricket back to the country.

Addressing a Gold Sponsorship event here earlier today, Sethi, who is also PSL Chairman, reiterated that his goal is to revive international cricket in Pakistan.

“PSL final will be held in Lahore, and once that’s done then hopefully other international teams will also come to Pakistan,” Sethi said.

Terming PSL as the combined asset of the entire Pakistani nation, Sethi said the tournament does not just belong to any particular player or sponsor.

“The tournament belongs to Pakistan, no matter where in the world it is played,” he said.

‘PSL identifying new talent’

Najam Sethi emphasised that PSL will prove to be an important tool in identifying young talent for Pakistan cricket.

“Players from PSL will emerge as the next new talent for the Pakistan cricket team,” he said, adding that the tournament is also boosting a positive image for Pakistan worldwide.

Sethi also said that the board is taking steps to promote cricket in school and other levels.

‘Arranging strictest security for Lahore final’

The PSL chairman said the “strictest security measures are being arranged” for the PSL final in Lahore.

Sethi said the Punjab government, the federal government and the Pakistan Army are fully supporting the board in organising the final in Lahore.

“Giles Clarke himself acknowledged that the security being provided for Lahore final has never been seen before,” Sethi said, referring to the recent visit to Pakistan by President of England and Wales Cricket Board to review security measures for the tournament final.

