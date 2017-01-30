Bhutto tried mediate Arab-Israel war: CIA document

Former president of Pakistan Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had tried to mediate the Arab-Israel war, according to the declassified document of United States’ Central Intelligence Agency.



According to the document, Bhutto visited the Arab countries as a mediator to end the war. He did so on request of the then US secretary of state, Henry Kissinger. The document states Bhutto had visited the Arab countries, Iran and Turkey, but did not get a positive response from the then king of Saudi Arabia, Shah Faisal, and other leaders of the Arab countries. Shah Faisal had refused to accept any offer until Israel withdrew its forces from all the occupied territories.

