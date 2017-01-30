GIFT University witnesses its 6th convocation

GIFT University witnessed a landmark celebration on the occasion of its 6th Convocation at the main campus on Saturday, 28 January 2017. It was to commemorate the academic accomplishments of the students by awarding them with Medals, Degrees and Certificates.

The Governor Punjab, Mr. Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, nominated the Rector GIFT University, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Shehryar Durrani to preside over the ceremony, while Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nizamuddin, Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission graced the event as the Guest of Honor. Chairman GIFT University, Mr. Muhammad Anwar Dar was also present on the occasion.

The Chairperson Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Nizamuddin emphasized on the importance of higher education in Pakistan and urged the private sector to further support the rich potential of human resource in this region. He also ensured that PHEC is striving hard to award scholarships in collaboration with international universities for PhD students. He acknowledged the vital role of GIFT University is playing, in developing the region.

Addressing the occasion, the Chairman GIFT University, Mr. Muhammad Anwar Dar congratulated the students and their parents and wished them a prosperous future ahead. He said that this degree is only the first milestone of a very long learning roadmap that lies ahead of them. He also expressed pride that students had strived very hard to acquire knowledge and skills.

Earlier in inaugural address, The Rector GIFT University, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Shehryar Durrani said that the University is committed to spur the nation’s economic growth and development by converting knowledge into practical experience. He congratulated the graduates and advised them to always act in a dignified and ethical way, upholding the Islamic principles of honesty, justice and fair play.

GIFT alumni also addressed the graduating students, shared their experiences with them and wished them good luck for the future. After the formal ceremony students celebrated their success on campus with enthusiasm and fun filled activities.

The ceremony was marked with deep appreciation from teachers, parents, friends, high motivation by the Rector and best wishes for the future. The number of GIFT University alumni after this convocation has reached 2700+ students.

0



0





