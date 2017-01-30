Pakistan says Trump visa policy to affect world unity against terrorism

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday said the United States' policies under the new administration of President Donald Trump will affect international unity against terrorism.

President Donald Trump on Friday put a four-month hold on allowing refugees into the United States and temporarily barred travellers from Syria and six other Muslim-majority countries, saying the moves would help protect Americans from terrorist attacks.

"The new US visa policy will not affect terrorists, rather it will increase the woes of people affected from terrorism," Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar said, while speaking to newsmen in Islamabad.

"It will harm the international unity and harmony among world fraternity against terrorism."

"There are around 1.5 billion Muslims around the world and all of them cannot be blamed for the misdeeds of a few hundreds," he said, adding that linking terrorism to Islam was tantamount to negating struggle against this menace.

Top White House official on Sunday suggested that more countries like Pakistan could be added to the ban list of seven Muslim countries that already include Libya, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus while defending US president Donald Trump’s decision in an interview, said, “You can point to other countries that have similar problems like Pakistan and others — perhaps we need to take it further.”

