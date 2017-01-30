Sindh Assembly approves payment of wages bill, amid opposition protest

KARACHI: Legislators from the MQM-Pakistan in the Sindh Assembly protested against the amendments in the Sindh payment of wages bill during Monday’s session. Members raised anti-government slogans and tore away copies of the bill.

PPP’s Senior Provincial Minister for Food Nisar Khuhro presented the bill which was approved while the opposition continued to raise slogans. Khuhro claimed that the opposition does not know the concept of provincial autonomy.

In response, opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan said that he has reservations regarding the changes in the bill. He said his party has always worked for the betterment of the province adding that he was twice as patriotic as anyone else.

Nisar Khuhro responded that the bill had been blocked for 11 months, indicating that the opposition had been waiting for someone’s blessings.

He lamented that the opposition did not know anything about provincial autonomy adding that they would not be getting the blessings they were waiting for.

This Caused an uproar in the assembly and members of the opposition began raising anti-government slogans and tore away copies of the bill.

