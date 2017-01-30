NA session underway, opposition and govt lawmakers agree to end discord

ISLAMABAD: The session of the National Assembly scheduled on Monday in under progress, where the opposition and government lawmakers agreed upon ending discord after last week’s debacle in the house.

Earlier, the Opposition leaders held a meeting and decided unanimously that the Opposition will not deviate from its stance regarding the privilege motion against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

It was also mutually agreed that the matter will be handed over to the Standing Committee.

The Opposition leaders before the NA session also met with Speaker National Assembly.

On Jan 27, a parliamentary leaders meeting chaired by the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq over Thursday’s scuffle in the lower house between government and opposition members ended with some consensus that neither side should be allowed to hurl allegations against the other in the august house.

The session of the National Assembly on Thursday became a battlefield as a scuffle broke out between the opposition and government lawmakers.

The NA session, under Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, turned chaotic as both the sides started slapping and pushing one another.

Earlier before the beginning of the stormy NA session on Thursday, a House Business Advisory Committee meeting under the NA Speaker had taken place.

The opposition parties had boycotted the session and had come outside in protest. The disgruntled opposition leaders had demanded that a privilege motion be moved against the premier on grounds that he is no longer 'Sadiq and Ameen' (honest and trustworthy).

