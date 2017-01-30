POL prices likely to increase from Feb 1

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday suggested the federal government تہ increase price of petroleum products from February 1.

Sources said that OGRA has proposed an increase of Rs4.16 per litre for petrol, Rs4.29 for diesel, Rs16.71 for kerosene oil, Rs12.53 for light diesel oil and Rs12.47 for HOBC.

Sources further said that a summary in this regard has been forwarded to Petroleum Ministry.

It is pertinent to mention that the government had increased the price of petroleum products on January 15.

The price of petrol was increased by Rs1.77 per litre while the tariff of high-speed diesel oil was increased by Rs2.

